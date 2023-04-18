Jethro Tull announce The Seven Decades US tour

Jethro Tull have announced a run of US dates. The Seven Decades tour consists of 17 dates spread over a four month period between August and November, with the first show scheduled for the Ravina Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, on August 18. Full dates below.

The tour is is support of the band's upcoming 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, which will arrive via InsideOut Music this Friday. Pre-sale tickets will be available from April 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (opens in new tab), using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin the following day.

"The title of this offering went through a little change or two along the way," band leader Ian Anderson says of RökFlöte. "I started with the idea of a predominantly instrumental album for rock flute - as in rock music. When the subject material of the album presented itself, I was drawn to the term Ragnarök from Norse mythology - their version of apocalyptic end times or Biblical Armageddon.

"The "final showdown" scenario is ubiquitous and inherent in Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, for example. Ragnarök translates as destiny of the Gods, the rök part meaning destiny, course, direction. With umlaut firmly in place, courtesy of the Germanic origins of Old Norse, Flute became Flöte in keeping with the spelling. With me so far? I just can't miss the glorious opportunity for a good and legitimate umlaut."

Jethro Tull have released three singles from the album: Hammer On Hammer, Ginnungagap and The Navigators.

Jethro Tull: The Seven Decades US tour 2023

Aug 18: Highland Park Ravina Festival, IL

Aug 19: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Aug 20: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Aug 22: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, OH

Aug 24: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Sep 26: San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, CA

Sep 27: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 29: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA

Sep 30: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 01: Santa Rosa Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, CA

Oct 27: Hampton Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Oct 28: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Oct 29: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 02: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Nov 04: Albany Palace Theatre, NY