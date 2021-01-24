Jennifer Clark releases video for new song 2021

Alan Reed & The Daughter's Of Expediency bassist Jennifer Clark has released a video for brand new instrumental piece 2021. The track is available from Clarks Bandcamp page for just £1 (link below), You can watch the new video in full below.

"2021 is based on a song my wife Tina Clark wrote for herself as a teenager," Clark tells Prog. "We developed the main themes into a somewhat heavier prog rock tune. Tina needed some convincing those themes were still present in the prog version!



"At the end of 2019 the band made multi track recordings during rehearsals in my studio. The plan was to use those as sketches for replacement at a later date with more refined recordings. Many of the guitar parts were totally bang on though, so we kept them for the final version.



The rehearsal drums were on an electric kit, so re-recording with acoustic drums and cowbell from Christopher Scott made it real. Because of difficulties getting everyone together in 2020, Gareth Lloyd and Gordon Craig recorded their remaining parts from home and sent them to me. Jamie Hamilton re-recorded most of his keyboards from home too, partly because he's a perfectionist, but also because he discovered some even proggier sounds!"

Clark released her debut solo album Ascan in 2018.

Get 2021.