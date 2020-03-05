Alan Reed offers new song for free download

Alan Reed has released a brand new song which is available for free via his Bandcamp page. The singer is off work at the moment, and while pondering the current Coronavirus predicament, wrote Wash Your Hands.

"I'm still at home sick, and worrying about Coronavirus," Reed tells Prog. "I was bored and created this useful public message. It's more or less the right length for efficient hand washing. Save it as a ringtone or alarm to remind yourself."

You can download Wash Your Hands for free from Reed's bandcamp page. Just enter 0.00 in the payment amount.