Jehnny Beth releases new single Heroine

Jehnny Beth has released a brand new single, Heroine.

It’s the latest track taken from the ex-Savages vocalist's debut album, To Love Is To Live, which is set to arrive on June 12 through Caroline. The single was produced by renowned post-punk producer, Flood (New Order, Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave).

Speaking about the new track, Jehnny Beth says: “When I think of this song, I think of Romy from The xx strangling my neck with her hands in the studio.

"She was trying to get me out of my shell lyrically, and there was so much resistance in me she lost her patience. The song was originally called Heroism, but I wasn’t happy because it was too generic.

"[Producer] Flood was the first one to suggest to say Heroine instead of Heroism. Then I remember Johnny Hostile late at night in my hotel room in London saying, 'I don’t understand who you are singing about. Who is the Heroine? You ARE the Heroine'".

"The next morning, I arrived early in the studio and recorded my vocals adding ‘to be’ to the chorus line: 'All I want is to be a heroine'. Flood entered the studio at that moment and jumped in the air giving me the thumbs up through the window.

"I guess I’m telling this story because sometimes we look around for role models, and examples to follow, without realising that the answer can be hidden inside of us. I was afraid to be the Heroine of the song, but it took all the people around me to get me there."

Check out Heroine below.

Jehnny Beth: To Love Is To Live

Jehnny Beth is preparing to release her new studio album To Love Is To Live in June. Her debut album will include the lead singles Flower and Heroine.View Deal

(Image credit: Caroline)

Jehnny Beth: To Love Is To Live

1. I Am

2. Innocence

3. Flower

4. We Will Sin Together

5. A Place Above ft Cillian Murphy

6. I’m The Man

7. The Rooms

8. Heroine

9. How Could You ft Joe Talbot

10. French Countryside

11. Human