Jean-Michel Jarre to release Oxygene 3

Jean-Michel Jarre will release the final part of his iconic Oxygene trilogy on December 2.

The record, which will contain cuts 14-20, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the classic album, which is widely credited with paving the path for many contemporary electronic musicians and DJs. Jarre describes the follow-up to 1997’s Oxygene 2 as “adding a sense of now” to his existing work.

Jarre says: “Oxygene Pt 17 is the first single and a bright moment of the album. I wanted to create a groove with the melodic part on its own and to also create the real feel of a spacey trip – which is what Oxygene is all about – and with minimalist drums.

“What made and makes Oxygene different, is probably that an important part of the sound is made of white noise, creating a hazy atmosphere. It is ironic to think back in time when everybody was obsessed by improving the signal to noise ratio, that I used so much noise as part of my music.”

He’s also released a video for track Oxygene Pt 17. Watch the video below.

Oxygene 3 can be pre-ordered on its own or in a variety of bundles and formats via his website.

Jarre has a number of remaining tour dates in Europe in 2016.

Oxygene 3 artwork

Nov 24: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Nov 25: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 26: Zenith Dijon, France

Nov 28: Clermont Ferrand Zenith D’Auvergne, France

Nov 29: Nantes Zenith Metropole, France

Dec 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

