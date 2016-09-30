Jean-Michel Jarre Announces New Studio Album Oxygene 3

French musician Jean-Michel Jarre will release his new studio album Oxygene 3 on December 3 to mark the 40th anniversary of his landmark debut album Oxygene.

Jean-Michel Jarre is fulfilling a trilogy of albums with Oxygene 3, which contains seven newly composed and recorded pieces, consistently titled parts 14-20.

“I don’t necessarily like anniversaries that much…But when I was recording Electronica, two years ago, I did a piece of music (today Oxygene 19) that made me think about what Oxygene could be if I was composing it today,” Jarre explains. “Then I took the 40th anniversary of the first album as a deadline to push myself to see if I could compose this new chapter in six weeks, just like I did for the first one.

“What made the first Oxygene so different at the time, is probably the minimalist aspect, and the fact that there are almost no drums, and I wanted to keep this approach, creating the groove mainly with the sequences and the structure of the melodies only.”

Oxygene 3 will be available on CD, Vinyl and in the Ultimate OXYGENE-Trilogy Box-Set, combining all three Oxygene albums on CD and Vinyl, with an attached coffee-table-book featuring rare photos and notes on the story of Oxygene. Jarre will also tour Europe later this year. See the dates below and his website here.

October 4 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena – Cardiff, Wales

October 6 – Brighton Arena – Brighton, England

October 7 – 02 Arena – London, England

October 8 – Barclaycard Arena – Birmingham, England

October 10 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

October 13 – First Direct Arena – Leeds, England

October 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland

October 16 – Festhall – Frankfurt, Germany

October 17 – Zénith – Strasbourg, France

October 19 – Barclaycard Arena – Hamburg, Germany

October 20 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany

October 22 – Electricity Conference @ ISS Dome – Dusseldorf, Germany

October 23 – Palais 12 – Brussels, Belgium

October 26 – Falconer Theatre – Copenhagen, Denmark

October 28 – Spektrum – Oslo, Norway

October 29 – Hovet – Stockholm, Sweden

October 31 – Ice Hall – Helsinki, Finland

November 2 – Saku Arena – Tallinn, Estonia

November 3 – Kaunas Arena – Kaunas, Lithuania

November 5 – Atlas Arena – Łódz, Poland

November 6 – Spodek – Katowice, Poland

November 8 – 02 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic

November 9 – Nepela Arena – Bratislava, Slovakia

November 10 – Papp Laszlo Sport Arena – Budapest, Hungary

November 11 – Polivalent Hall – Cluj, Romania

November 13 – Boris Trajkovski Arena – Skopje, Macedonia

November 15 – Arena Stožice – Ljubljana, Slovenia

November 17 – Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

November 18 – Hallenstadion Zurich – Zurich, Switzerland

November 19 – Arena Nürnberg – Nuremberg, Germany

November 21 – Munsterlandhalle – Munster, Germany

November 22 – Heineken Music Hall – Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 24 – Halle Tony Garnier – Lyon, France

November 25 – Arena – Geneva, Switzerland

November 26 – Zénith – Dijon, France

November 28 – Zénith D’Auvergne – Clermont Ferrand, France

November 29 – Zénith Metropole – Nantes, France

December 12 – AccorHotels Arena - Paris, France