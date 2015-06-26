Jean-Michel Jarre goes for Glory

Jean-Michel Jarre and M83 have released a video of their collaborative track Glory.

It’s taken from Jarre’s as-yet-untitled new album, which sees the electronic maestro also team up with artists including Tangerine Dream, Massive Attack’s Robert ’3D’ Del Naha and tech artist Mike Levy, aka Gesaffelstein.

Jarre and M83’s Anthony Gonzalez met after one of the electronic maestro’s Paris shows and Gonzalez says having the chance to record with one of his heroes was a thrill.

He tells Contact Music: “He did so much for electronic music and especially for my generation of artists. It was an amazing opportunity to collaborate with one of my favourite artists of all time.”

The track was originally recorded for Google Play documentary EMIC which was also used in the promotion of 2014 film Interstellar. The video was directed by Lisa Paclet.

It was revealed last month that Jarre’s collaboration with Tangerine Dream on the track Zero Gravity came just months before the group’s mainman Edgar Froese died. He passed away in January aged 70.