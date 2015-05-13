Froese featured on Jarre EP

The late Edgar Froese is featured on an EP to be launched by Jean-Michel Jarre next month.

Zero Gravity was recorded in collaboration with Tangerine Dream before Froese died in January aged 70. It’s one of three titles to be released in a limited-edition vinyl run of 1000 copies each.

The track is described as “a journey across a host of ambient, electronic and synth-heavy sounds.” It’s accompanied by Watching You, featuring Massive Attack’s Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja, and Conquistador with techno artist Mike Levy, aka Gesaffelstein.

Jarre has issued teasers of Zero Gravity and the other two pieces, all of which will appear on his next album. The EPs arrive on June 19 via The Vinyl Factory, pressed on 180g vinyl, and they’re now available to pre-order.