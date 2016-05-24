Jared James Nichols premieres Don’t You Try video

Jared James Nichols has premiered the video for his track Don’t You Try with TeamRock.

The US guitarist has issued the new track to coincide with the start of his European tour supporting Zakk Wylde, which gets underway on May 25.

Nichols tells TeamRock: “Basically, the song is about belief – in all aspects of life. About what you’re told when you’re young and how it has an impression on you. How strong other people’s words can be. How there is always something in the back of your mind kind of chasing you. At the end of the day, you have to believe in what you want.”

The video pays homage to bikers of the 60s and 70s, and Nichols says the idea came to him while he was drifting off to sleep.

He adds: “I remember the dream so vividly. I was cruising in my old Ford when all of the sudden I was taken over by a biker gang. We worked with director Ben Strang and decided to make it a homage or parody if you will.

“It turned out funny as hell and undoubtedly a throwback to the classic exploitation biker films of the late 60s early 70s. We plan on opening our European shows with the song.”

Don’t You Try will be available to buy digitally from June 3. He released his debut album Old Glory And The Wild Revival along with Highwayman EP last year.

In addition to his tour with Wylde, Nichols will also head out for a run of seven UK headline dates next month and support Walter Trout in October. He’s also play a set at this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival at London’s O2 on June 18.

May 25: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK (with Zakk Wylde)

May 26: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France (with Zakk Wylde)

May 27: Haarlem Philharmonie, Netherlands (with Zakk Wylde)

May 28: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg (with Zakk Wylde)

May 29: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland (with Zakk Wylde)

May 31: Stuttgart Theaterhaus, Germany (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 01: Friesenegg Posthof, Austria (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 03: Lodz Wytwornia, Poland (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 04: Metalfest Open Air Pilsen, Czech Republic (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 06: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 07: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 09: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 10: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 11: Cenon Le Rocher de Palmer, France (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 13: Madrid La Riviera, Spain (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 14: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 17: Azkena Rock Festival, Spain (with Zakk Wylde)

Jun 18 Stone Free Festival - London, UK

Jun 19: Southampton Notes Cafe, UK

Jun 21: Birmingham The Cellar Door, UK

Jun 22: Grimsby Yardbirds, UK

Jun 23: Chester The Live Rooms, UK

Jun 24: Leeds Duck & Drake, UK

Jun 25: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Jul 23: Bury St. EdmundsThe Apex, UK

Oct 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK (with Walter Trout)

Oct 18: Manchester Academy 2, UK (with Walter Trout)

Oct 19: Newcastle Sage Gateshead, UK (with Walter Trout)

Oct 21: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree, UK (with Walter Trout)

Oct 22: Edinburgh Queens Hall, UK (with Walter Trout)

Oct 23: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK (with Walter Trout)

Oct 25: Southampton The Brook, UK (with Walter Trout)

Oct 26 Exeter Phoenix, UK (with Walter Trout)

Oct 27: Cardiff Tramshed, UK (with Walter Trout)

