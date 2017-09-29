Jared Dines' band Rest, Repose release new video for Hanging By A Thread

Washington metalcore mob Rest, Repose are premiering their new video for Hanging By A Thread exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Rest, Repose are the band that feature YouTuber Jared Dines on drums, the guy who recreated pop songs as heavy metal, created the ultimate list of sub-genres and even created his own hit pop song.

Speaking to Hammer about the song, Jared says the song “represents the trials of a relationship and doing everything you can to keep someone happy, and losing yourself in the process.”

Hanging By A Thread comes from the band’s self-titled debut album, which is available to order now.

