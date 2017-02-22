This is what happens when two metalheads try to write a pop song

There’s a consensus amongst certain areas of the metal community that all of pop music is dross and could be written by a deaf one-armed chimpanzee. And yes, the lyrics to Rihanna’s Work aren’t going to set the world on fire, but surely it’s not as easy as it looks to create some pop magic? Well, it’s time to find out…
YouTuber Jared Dines and his mate Vince Mindas gave themselves 24 hours to write and record a pop song and the results aren’t actually that bad! Considering both Jared and Vince are solid metal fans, they have an ear for a catchy poppy hook. The lyrics are stereotypical and meaningless (“You were lookin’ so fine, you made me unwind” isn’t going to win a Pulitzer any time soon), but you could say that about most of the UK Top 40. Have you actually sat down and read Ed Sheeran’s work?
And there’s something really fun about watching a very hairy man singing like a cheesy X Factor hopeful.
The full lyrics to the as-yet-unnamed song are as follows:
Remember the day I brought you flowers
Took you too the beach
And we talked for hours
You were lookin’ so fine
You made me unwind
I could hardly breathe
With you sittin’ next to me
In a beautiful scenery
Everything we had was so surreal
It felt unreal
I’d like to read some letters I wrote for you
Didn’t have the courage to send them on the internet
If I had it my way you’d be here
But you’re not and I swear its okay
I’ll wait for you
Because true love doesn’t just come over night
But I’m lost without you
And I’m trying not to fight
This feeling inside me
And I know that if you had one wish you’d make it right
If I had it my way you’d be coming over every night
Taking myself back on all the moments we had
Just can’t help but to wonder if you’re thinking of me when I’m thinking of you
But now I’m right here right now, finding myself alone and lost without you
I love the way you look at me
You make me feel free