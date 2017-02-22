This is what happens when two metalheads try to write a pop song

There’s a consensus amongst certain areas of the metal community that all of pop music is dross and could be written by a deaf one-armed chimpanzee. And yes, the lyrics to Rihanna’s Work aren’t going to set the world on fire, but surely it’s not as easy as it looks to create some pop magic? Well, it’s time to find out…

YouTuber Jared Dines and his mate Vince Mindas gave themselves 24 hours to write and record a pop song and the results aren’t actually that bad! Considering both Jared and Vince are solid metal fans, they have an ear for a catchy poppy hook. The lyrics are stereotypical and meaningless (“You were lookin’ so fine, you made me unwind” isn’t going to win a Pulitzer any time soon), but you could say that about most of the UK Top 40. Have you actually sat down and read Ed Sheeran’s work?

And there’s something really fun about watching a very hairy man singing like a cheesy X Factor hopeful.

The full lyrics to the as-yet-unnamed song are as follows:

Remember the day I brought you flowers

Took you too the beach

And we talked for hours

You were lookin’ so fine

You made me unwind

I could hardly breathe

With you sittin’ next to me

In a beautiful scenery

Everything we had was so surreal

It felt unreal

I’d like to read some letters I wrote for you

Didn’t have the courage to send them on the internet

If I had it my way you’d be here

But you’re not and I swear its okay

I’ll wait for you

Because true love doesn’t just come over night

But I’m lost without you

And I’m trying not to fight

This feeling inside me

And I know that if you had one wish you’d make it right

If I had it my way you’d be coming over every night

Taking myself back on all the moments we had

Just can’t help but to wonder if you’re thinking of me when I’m thinking of you

But now I’m right here right now, finding myself alone and lost without you

I love the way you look at me

You make me feel free

