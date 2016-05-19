What if pop songs were metal songs?

YouTuber Jared Dines (who you might remember from his Guns N’ Roses goes metal video), has taken it upon himself to recreate some of the most famous pop songs on Earth as big-ass heavy metal tunes. Adding a dose of double bass pedals, a load of cymbals and a heap of shredding, Jared manages to turn Ed Sheeran into something actually listenable.

While jamming away in front of his substantial penguin collection and broken Minion, Jared picks apart LMFAO, Katy Perry, Adele, Maroon 5 and more – turning them into wailing, power metal bangers.

Seriously, it works.

What happens when you combine Katy Perry and Avenged Sevenfold?