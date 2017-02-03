Here are 48 "alternative facts" about metal

On January 22 2017, the term “alternative fact” was born and quickly found its way into the global lexicon. Used by Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway during an interview on NBC, alternative facts are “falsehoods” and just the way that some people perceive the truth. Right…

This phrase was instantly mocked all over social media, and caught the attention of YouTuber Jared Dines who created the below video of 48 alternative facts about metal, with the help of some of his friends. You can watch the full video below, but here are some of our favourites:

“The Def Leppard drummer still loves talking about it”

“Marilyn Manson’s biggest record sales comes from middle-aged Christian housewives”

“Danny Worsnop is straight edge”

“The band Tool just released a new album”

What are your alternative metal facts?

11 essential heavy metal facts from the QI Elves