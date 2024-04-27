Jan Akkerman announces two Trading Boundaries shows in June

Former Focus guitarist Jan Akkerman has announced two UK dates at the East Sussex venue Trading Boundaries when he will appear on June 22 and 23.

The shows, part of Akkermnan's My Focus tour, will be the Dutch musician's only UK shows this year. He has a special bond with the popular prog-friendly venue, where he celebrated his 75th birthday in 2022 with three shows.

Akkerman's My Focus tour looks at his time with the Durch prog legends, with whom he played from 1969 to 1976, and again from 1985 to 1990, with the guitarist promising "songs old and new". Akkeman co-founded Focus with keyboardist, flautist and vocalist Thirjs Van Leer.

Akkerman released his most recent album, My Beauty, through Music Theories Recordings in 2019.

Get tickets.