Jamey Jasta reveals specials guests for his Jasta And Friends tour

Jamey Jasta has announced three-quarters of his special guests for his upcoming Jasta And Friends tour – which includes a stop-off at Bloodstock festival in the UK on August 12.

Joining Jamey Jasta onstage will be Dino Cazares from Fear Factory, Kirk Windstein from Crowbar and Howard Jones from Light The Torch. He will record an episode of his Jasta Show podcast live with Dino, Kirk and Howard in London on August 13 at the New Cross Inn.

There's no word yet on who the blurred face in the poster is below, but no doubt all will be revealed at the first show on August 7.

All info is in the poster below. Get your Bloodstock tickets here.