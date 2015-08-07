Jagger, Scorsese TV drama gets trailer

The first trailer for Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese’s rock drama Vinyl has been released.

The nine-part series about the fortunes of a 1970s record label exec will air next year on US network HBO. Scorsese will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer alongside the Rolling Stones frontman.

Vinyl features actors Bobby Cannavale, Olivia Wilde, Ray Romano, Andrew ‘Dice’ Clay and P.J. Byrne, while Jagger’s son James will star as Kip Stevens, the singer of fictional punk outfit Nasty Bits.

Alice Cooper, Lou Reed, Otis Redding and Elton John will also be portrayed in the show.

The Rolling Stones reissued their 1971 album Sticky Fingers in June, while guitarist Keith Richards hinted they could soon begin work on the follow-up to 2005’s A Bigger Bang.