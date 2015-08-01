Jagger, Scorsese rock drama titled

The long-awaited TV series produced by Mick Jagger and directed by Martin Scorsese will be entitled Vinyl and will air next year on US network HBO.

It’s been in development since 2011 and will focus on the life of a New York record label exec in the 1970s and the “drug and sex-fuelled music business as punk and disco were breaking out.”

Scorsese will direct the pilot episode and serve as one of the show’s executive producers alongside Jagger. The pair previously worked together on the 2008 Rolling Stones documentary Shine A Light.

Bobby Cannavale will play American Century Records president Richie Finestra while Olivia Wilde will star as his wife, Devon.

Also on board for the nine-part series are Ray Romano, Andrew ‘Dice’ Clay, and Jagger’s son James, who’ll appear as Kip Stevens, the frontman of fictional punk band Nasty Bits.

As previously reported, the writers involved are Boardwalk Empire co-creator Terence Winter, and Breaking Bad’s George Mastras.

Stones guitarist Keith Richards will be the subject of a documentary to be premiered on Netflix on September 18. Last week, he revealed the band are planning a return to the studio to record the follow-up to 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

They released a deluxe edition of their 1971 album Sticky Fingers in June.