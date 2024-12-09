"Attention UK & Europe!" Jack White reveals where and when he'll be playing in the UK and Europe in 2025

Jack White has extended his No Name tour plans to take in shows in the UK and mainland Europe.



Last month, when making his first announcement as to his 2025 world tour schedule, the former White Stripes man teased "UK/EU… stay tuned".

Now he's delivered on his promise, revealing that he'll be playing shows in France, Holland and the UK in February/March, kicking off with three shows in Paris.

Jack White No Name UK and Europe tour 2025

Feb 21: Paris La Cigale, France

Feb 22: Paris Le Trianon, France

Feb 23: Paris Le Trianon, France

Feb 25: Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg (Ronda), Holland

Feb 26: Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg (Ronda), Holland

Feb 28: London Troxy, UK



Mar 01: London Troxy, UK

Mar 02: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 03: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK



Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 13) at 10am, here.

Earlier this year, White declared that he wouldn't be announcing tour dates in the traditional fashion, but would, in the future, announce shows “as close to the show date as possible”, adding that he and his band would “mostly be playing at small clubs, backyard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses.”

Whether or not this more spontaneous approach has been permanently shelved by the Detroit musician remains to be seen.



In another break with tradition, White also made headlines in July when staff at his Third Man Records shops slipped free 'white label' copies of No Name, with zero information as to what was actually on the vinyl, into the bags of customers, alongside their other purchases.

A statement subsequently announcing an 'official' release on August 2 noted, “With the surprise unveiling of No Name, via a giveaway with purchase in Third Man stores on July 19th, fans proved that the rumblings of something mysterious can grow into the beautiful experience of a community sharing the excitement and energy of music and art.”