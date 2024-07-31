Jack White announces official release of No Name, the solo album given away free in his record shops earlier this month

Jack White's 'surprise' album No Name is to get an August release

Jack White
(Image credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Jack White will release his sixth solo album, No Name, on Friday, August 2. 

The album made headlines earlier this month when staff at White's Third Man Records shops slipped 'white label' copies of the record, with no information about what was actually on the vinyl, into the bags of customers, alongside their purchases.   

At the time, Rolling Stone reported White's press officer saying that he was “as surprised as everyone else” by the guerrilla release.

An official press release for the record now says, “True to his DIY roots, this album was recorded, produced, and mixed by White at his Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.

“With the surprise unveiling of No Name, via a giveaway with purchase in Third Man stores on July 19th, fans proved that the rumblings of something mysterious can grow into the beautiful experience of a community sharing the excitement and energy of music and art. Third Man is thrilled today to bring this music and mission to a wider audience.”

A blue vinyl edition of No Name will be available in Third Man Records record shops tomorrow (August 1), with other formats following on August 2.

The album tracklist is:

1. Old Scratch Blues
2. Bless Yourself
3. That’s How I’m Feeling
4. It’s Rough on Rats (If You’re Asking)
5. Archbishop Harold Holmes
6. Bombing Out
7. What’s the Rumpus?
8. Tonight (Was a Long Time Ago)
9. Underground
10. Number One With a Bullet
11. Morning at Midnight
12. Missionary
13. Terminal Archenemy Endling

