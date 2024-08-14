"I also want to walk through orchard fields and grab apples off of trees at will and fill my belly full of that fruit": Jack White shares unusual plans for No Name tour

Jack White has shared his unconventional plans for his latest tour, which is taking place to promote his new album, No Name.

The surprise new album received an official release earlier this month, and was first shared back in July via physical copies dropped into customer's bags at branches of Third Man Records in London, Nashville and Detroit. The White Stripes frontman additionally encouraged fans to make copies of the album and share it online.

White is continuing to use unusual methods to promote the new project with a strange tour announcement, revealing that he'll mostly be playing in small venues, sometimes with little to no notice until the day of the performance.

The No Name tour began unexpectedly last month at the American Legion Post 82 bar in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by shows in Atlanta and Athens, a handful of European festival appearances and a gig last night (August 13) in Nashville.

Taking to social media to share details of the trek - which include the aforementioned run of dates - the musician writes: "Hello, and love to all the peoples of the world out there. Lotta folk asking about when we are going to announce ‘tour dates’, well, we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started at the Legion a couple of weeks ago.

“People keep saying that these are ‘Pop up shows’ we’ve been playing, well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now.”

He continues: “These are the ‘shows’. We won’t really be announcing dates in advance so much, we will mostly be playing at small clubs, back yard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses.”

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

White then goes on to explain how the run will sometimes go ahead on an ad hoc basis, stating: "Shows will be announced as close to the show date as possible, some shows we won’t even decide to do until that morning.

“I also want to walk through orchard fields and grab apples off of trees at will and fill my belly full of that fruit if the desire strikes me. I’m looking for that cool breeze you know?

“Lots of love and rock and roll to you all and you are blessed for giving that love to others, we hope that we see you out on the road soon, if not let’s get coffee and a slice of pie sometime? Music is sacred.”

He concludes the message by signing off with the name ‘Johnny Guitar (Archbishop Harold Holm3s) III’.