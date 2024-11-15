"UK/EU… stay tuned." Jack White announces No Name world tour itinerary for 2025

Jack White has announced details of his extensive world tour schedule for '24/'25 in support of his current No Name album.

Having previously declared that he wouldn't be announcing tour dates in the traditional fashion, but would announce shows “as close to the show date as possible.”, adding that he and his band would “mostly be playing at small clubs, backyard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses”, White now seems to be planning upon playing regular shows at regular venues, with plenty of advance notice.

Jack White - No Name world tour 2024 / 2025

Dec 01: Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival, Hong Kong

Dec 02: Ho Ho Chi Minh City Capital Theatre, Vietnam

Dec 05: Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall, Australia

Dec 06: Ballarat Civic Hall, Australia

Dec 07: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

Dec 09: Melbourne Forum, AustraliaMelbourne

Dec 11: Hobart Odeon Theatre, Australia

Dec 13: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Dec 17: Auckland Town Hall, New Zealand



Feb 06: Toronto HISTORY, Canada

Feb 07: Toronto Massey Hal, Canada

Feb 08: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Feb 11: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Feb 12: Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Feb 17: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Feb 18: Boston Roadrunner, MA



Mar 10: Hiroshima Blue Live Hiroshima, Japan

Mar 12: Osaka Gorilla Hall, Japan

Mar 13: Nagoya Diamond Hall, Japan

Mar 15: Tokyo Toyosu PIT, Japan

Mar 17: Tokyo Toyosu PIT, Japan



Apr 03: St. Louis The Factory, MO

Apr 04: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Apr 05: Omaha Steelhouse Omaha, NE

Apr 07: Saint Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Apr 08: Saint Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Apr 10: Chicago, The Salt Shed (Indoors), IL

Apr 11: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors), IL

Apr 12: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Apr 13: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Apr 15: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Apr 16: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Apr 18: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

Apr 19: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN



May 04: Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater, TX

May 05: Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater, TX

May 06: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

May 08: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

May 09: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

May 10: Salt Lake City Union Event Center, UT

May 12: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

May 13: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

May 15: Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

May 16: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

May 17: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

May 19: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

May 20: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

May 22: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

May 23: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

May 24: Troutdale Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn, OR



Tickets will go on sale on November 22, at 10am local time.

Fans in the UK and Europe are advised to "stay tuned", suggesting that dates in these territories will be added before long.



Jack White made headlines in July when staff at his Third Man Records shops slipped 'white label' copies of No Name, with zero information as to what was actually on the vinyl, into the bags of customers, alongside their other purchases.

A statement subsequently announcing an 'official' release on August 2 noted, “With the surprise unveiling of No Name, via a giveaway with purchase in Third Man stores on July 19th, fans proved that the rumblings of something mysterious can grow into the beautiful experience of a community sharing the excitement and energy of music and art.”