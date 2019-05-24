IZZ premiere new promo video for Don't Panic with Prog

US prog rockers IZZ have premiered their new promo video for Don't Panic with Prog. You can watch the video below...

The song is taken from the band's brand new album of the same name, released this week on Doone Records.

"The title track of our new album, Don't Panic, really embodies the joy and positive momentum that the band felt while writing and recording the record," bassist John Galgano tells Prog. "There are a lot of recurring themes throughout the music on the album and the video for Don't Panic hints at many of them. I think it will be fun for our fans to find all of the little easter eggs in the video."

As well as the drivingly melodic title track, Don't Panic features the epic 18-minute plus 42, the instrumental Moment Of Inertia, the classical guitar work out Six String Theory and the quirky Age Of Stars.

IZZ will play the following live dates in the USA:

NJ Proghouse - Jun 16

My Father's Place, Roslyn, NY - Oct 14