"It's been wayyy too long!" Spock's Beard announce UK tour for January

US prog rockers Spock's Beard have announced they will tour the UK in January ahead of their headline slot at the inuagrual Midwinter Prog Festival which takes place in Utrecht in February.

"Spock's Beard is super stoked to announce our upcoming UK tour and NL show!," the band say. "It's been wayyy too long, we can't wait to see our UK and NL friends again! These dates are firm, we WILL be there. Hope you will be too, we must ROCK!”

At Midwinter Prog Festival, Spock's Beard join co-headliners Pain of Salvation as well as French proggers Lazuli, modern prog metal supergroup Temic and Norwegian art rockers Meer on the bill.

Spock's Beard January/February 2024 tour dates:

Jan 26: UK Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Jan 27: UK Glasgow Classic Grand

Jan 28: UK Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Jan 30: UK Bristol Thekla

Jan 31: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 1: UK London 229

Feb 3: NED Utrecht Tivoli Midwinter Prog Festival

Get tickets.

Spock’s Beard recently announced a special 20th anniversary edition of their Feel Euphoria album, released on vinyl for the very first time on November 24. The brand new gatefold 180g 2LP edition has been newly remastered especially for vinyl by Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony, and includes the two bonus tracks from the original release as well as liner notes from each band member of the time reflecting on the album.

Pre-order Feel Euphoria.