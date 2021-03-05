It Bites announce The Tall Ships and Map Of The Past reissues

UK prog rockers It Bites have announced they will reissue their John Mitchell-era studio albums The Tall Ships and Map Of The Past. Both albums have been remastered by Mitchell and feature extra tracks and will be available on vinyl for the very first time, along with detailed liner notes from Mitchell, and will be released through InsideOut Music on May 7

You can listen to newly remastered versions of Ghosts from The Tall Ships and Cartoon Graveyard from Map Of The Past below.

It Bites, who had originally formed in Cumbria in 1982, reformed following the departure of original singer ands guitarist Francis Dunnery, in 2006 with John Michell replacing Dunnery (Mitchell had previously played with It Bites members John Beck and Bob Dalton in Kino) and Lee Pomeroy replacing original bassist Dick Nolan and released The Tall Ships in 2008 and Map Of The Past, the band's first ever concept album, in 2012.

In 2019 drummer Bob Dalton announced that It Bites were no more, a statement contradicted by Mitchell and keyboard player John Beck, who both worked on a second Kino album, Radio Voltaire, in 2018.

Both albums will be released as limited edition CD digipaks that include an additional booklet containing the liner notes, gatefold 180g 2LP + CD & LP-booklet (with liner notes) & as digital albums. Note bonus tracks are not included on the vinyl LP’s, but are included on the CD’s in the package.