Kansas classic track Carry On Wayward Son is the latest song to be covered by Camille and Kennerly Kitt.

It’s taken from their latest album Harp Attack 2, which was released in February this year. It features tracks originally recorded by artists including the Eagles, Ozzy Osbourne, Journey and Survivor.

The twins previously released their take on Queensryche’s Silent Lucidity, Metallica’s One and Nightwish track Nemo.