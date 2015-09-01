Metallica's One covered by Harp Twins

Metallica’s One has been given a classical makeover by Harp Twins Camille and Kennerly Kitt.

The duo have released a video for their version of the track taken from James Hatfield and co’s 1988 album …And Justice For All.

The identical twins say: “One harp, like you’ve never seen or heard it before. We wanted to see how much we could get out of playing just one harp simultaneously. We had to invent some new techniques, but the answer is… a lot.”

They previously issued a video for their cover of Nightwish track Nemo. They have released three albums, two of which are made up of harp versions of rock and metal tracks. Their second album, Harp Fantasy, features themes from film, TV and video games.