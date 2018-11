Nightwish track Nemo has been given a unique twist by twin sisters Camille and Kennerly Kitt.

The duo – known as the Harp Twins – have released a video for their version of the song, taken from Nightwish’s 2004 album Once.

Their version is played on electric harps and the sisters recommend it’s listened to through headphones for the full effect.

Nightwish mainman Tuomas Holopainen said recently that he was thrilled to influence other artists.