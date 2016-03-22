Iron Maiden brew up 3rd Trooper beer

Iron Maiden will release the third variant of their Trooper beer in September, they’ve announced.

Trooper Red ’n’ Black is inspired by the song The Red And The Black from latest album The Book Of Souls. It’s a rich porter that looks black but glows red when lit up, and clocks in at 6.8%ABV in a bottle, or 5.8%ABV from a cask.

It follows the original Trooper, launched in 2014, and the stronger 666 edition that arrived in 2015.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson once again collaborated with Robinsons Brewery head brewer Martyn Weeks to create the recipe. Brands manager John Robinson says: “Trooper Red ’n’ Black uses a blend of chocolate and crystal malts, which help give the beer a roasted malt and caramel backbone.

“With millions of pints sold in 55 countries, Trooper remains a phenomenal success. This year we’re happy to be releasing another limited-edition beer that broadens the Trooper range in an ever-evolving, vibrant market.”

Full details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden’s Ed Force One plane is set to return to service after an accident in Chile earlier this month.

Two of its four engines needed replacing following the incident in which two airport staff were injured. But the Boeing 747 will return to service today (March 22).

Dickinson, who’s piloting the vehicle as well as fronting the band, says: “The speed and thoroughness of this incredibly complex operation was stunning, and we are so very pleased to get our plane back.”

The band’s Book Of Souls world tour continues, with dates across the world until August, including a headline spot at this year’s Download festival at Donington.

Mar 22: Brasilia Nilson Nelson Arena, Brazil

Mar 24: Fortaleza Ginasio Olimpico, Brazil

Mar 26: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Mar 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 01: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 03: Toronto Air Canada Center, ON

Apr 05: Detroit Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Apr 06: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 08: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Apr 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, B

Apr 11: Tacoma Dome, WA

Apr 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 16: LA Forum, CA

Apr 20: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan

Apr 21: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan

Apr 24: Beijing LeSports Center, China

Apr 26: Shanghai Mercedes Benz Arena, China

Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03:Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany