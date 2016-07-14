Alice Cooper wants to be 'Elected' British Prime Minister

Would you vote for this man?

Alice Cooper has released an updated version of his classic hit Elected – and announced he’s running to be the next Prime Minister of Britain.

Elected was originally recorded for his 1972 album Billion Dollar Babies, but the 2016 edition is said to be a “brand new version for a brand new battle.”

A press release reads: “Alice Cooper is tired of the rhetoric – the mudslinging – the media frenzy. Keeping his snake in his cage and the guillotine in storage, he is putting people before career. Alice Cooper wants to be elected.”

Referencing the US Presidential race between Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump, and new British Prime Minister Theresa May’s appointment of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary, the statement continues: “But it’s not all about debonair good looks, long flowing locks and a wicked accent – Alice Cooper has a platform that every voter can get behind.

“He is asking his fellow Americans, his British friends and all those around the world who are disillusioned with their leaders, to join The Wild Party.

“Alice Cooper is tackling the everyday concerns discussed among his fellow woman and man - the ordinary, decent hard working (and rocking) people he meets and entertains every day while performing nearly 100 concerts a year around the world.”

His manifesto includes “getting Brian Johnson back in AC/DC,” and renaming Big Ben as “Big Lemmy.” He also wants to put Peter Sellers on the £20 note and introduce a ban on selfies, “except on a designated National Selfie Day.”

Cooper also wants “a snake in ever pot, no more pencils, no more books” and “cupholders for every airplane seat.”

The press release continues: “These troubled times call for a troubled mind indeed. These troubled times call for Alice Cooper.”

Alice says: “Why not me? I have t shirts to sell.

The shock rocker is running a similar campaign in America, saying he wants to make a run for President.

