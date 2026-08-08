Lindsey Buckingham hints at a new project with Stevie Nicks: “Quite a few things will reveal themselves.”

The long and sometimes fractious relationship between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks has had plenty of drama over the years, but the story has just taken another twist.

Tensions have existed between the two ex-Fleetwood Mac colleagues – and former romantic partners – since singer and guitarist Buckingham was forced out of the band in 2018. But he has revealed that the ice has once again thawed between the two, hinting that they may even work together once more.

“Stevie and I are talking all the time now,” Buckingham told E! News. “Next year should be a pretty interesting year, because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves.”

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Buckingham’s departure from the band was followed by a legal battle which was subsequently settled out of court. Nicks said in 2024 that the pair had only interacted once since then, briefly at the memorial service for late Mac keyboard player and singer Christine McVie, who died in 2022. “The only time I’ve spoken to Lindsey was for about three minutes,” Nicks told Rolling Stone. “I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could. You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances.”

The first hints at an easing in hostilities came in late 2025, when Nicks revealed that the pair had been talking ahead of a reissue of their pre-Fleetwood Mac album, Buckingham Nicks. Earlier this year, Buckingham himself confirmed their relationship was back on healthier terms via an Instagram video: “I think on a more general level, just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself, I think on a larger scale, that seems to be something that’s in the air.”

His new interview with E! News seems to confirm this. Buckingham says an upcoming Apple TV Fleetwood Mac documentary was partly the catalyst for the pair’s renewed friendship. “I think the process of making that has been a very circular healing process for all of us,” he said, adding: “Because we had left things in 2019 [following the legal issues], maybe as far as I was concerned, not in a very good place for all the wrong reasons. No one was happy about it, and all of that has been healed and worked out.”

Whether the project Buckingham is teasing is a new collaboration between the pair or a Fleetwood Mac reunion isn’t clear – the guitarist was circumspect about the specifics, while Nicks hasn’t commented. But he didn’t explicitly rule out a Mac tour, despite the fact that Nicks has stated that she wouldn’t want to tour without McVie. “I don’t think the fact that Christine is no longer with us would be the deciding factor,” Buckingham told E! News. “If you want to be realistic about it, Christine left the band in the very late ’90s and we did 15 years very successfully and many tours and even did an album without her. And so there is a template that’s already been established for touring without Christine, so I don’t think that would be the decider necessarily.”

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Whatever materialises, the fact that the two are talking once more indicates this long-running story has a few more miles in it.