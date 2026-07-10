“The Baphomet statue from The Number Of The Beast is huge – you can sit on its lap like it’s Christmas and he’s Santa Claus!”: Iron Maiden have thrown open their archives for their Eddfest museum – and it looks incredible

Even if it was merely a big, outdoor gig, Iron Maiden’s Eddfest would be one of the events of the year. But there’s more to it than just the music. Infinite Dreams Experience is an on-site display of props and memorabilia from Maiden’s illustrious 50-year history.

“A big part of doing this is to show fans items that have never seen the light of day apart from on past tours,” says Ben Smallwood, the Infinite Dreams Experience creative director. “It’s a way of inviting the fans into the Maiden world, giving them more access and a chance to see these things up close.”

The items on display run from the 80s to most recent tours. It goes without saying that Eddie features rather prominently throughout.

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“Some of it is very old, from the 80s, but the [props are] great to see up close because they’re so clearly handmade and have real character,” says Ben. “We’re excited to share it because it’s a huge part of who Maiden are and their history.”

Read on, as Ben talks us through some of the items that will be on display at Eddfest.

Clairvoyant Eddie

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“Derek Riggs’ The Clairvoyant artwork from the Seventh Son era is one of Steve’s favourite pieces of art. This specific prop is from the Maiden England tour [2012-14], and it was used during the track Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son. It’s massive – the full-sized bust is probably three metres tall.”

Tank Commander Eddie

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Press) (Image credit: Press)

“He appeared on top of the tank turret on the A Matter Of Life And Death tour in 2006-07, looking through his binoculars. We’ll be displaying Tank Commander Eddie, but there’s not room for the actual tank.”