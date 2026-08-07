Blur, No Doubt, Madonna producer William Orbit dead at 69
Tributes paid to English producer and composer who passed away last month
English producer and composer William Orbit (born William Mark Wainwright) has died, aged 69.
Orbit's death on July 23 was announced today, August 7, on his social media accounts.
The statement reads:
"It is with profound sadness that the family and friends of William Orbit announce that William passed away at home on 23rd July 2026.
'We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness.
"We kindly ask that the privacy of William’s family and close friends is respected during this difficult time."
Orbit produced Blur's 1999 album 13, co-produced No Doubt's 2001 album Rocksteady, and also worked with Queen, U2, and many more. He is arguably best known for producing Madonna's 1998 album Ray Of Light. He also released 14 studio albums as a solo musician.
Former Guns N' Roses manager Merck Mercuriadis, founder and chairman of Hipgnosis Song Management, was among those who has paid tribute to the late producer.
He posted: "The word genius gets used so often that it’s actually a cliche to say it gets used so much but William was a genius, he was a beautiful man that made some of the greatest music of all time. He was special and I was proud to have him as a friend. Arguably the most important producer of the 90’s and noughties and his influence will forever be felt."
"William is a complete madman genius," Madonna said of his work on Ray of Light. "I’d come to him with an idea of where I wanted to go musically, hum melodies or read lyrics, and then leave him alone in the laboratory. Sometimes he’d go in the direction I wanted and sometimes he’d swerve off somewhere else entirely."
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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