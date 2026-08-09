Geddy Lee has detailed a spooky encounter that took place on the opening night of Rush's ongoing Fifty Something tour in June.

During an interview with Toronto radio station Q107 to celebrate the trio's first hometown shows in a decade, host Joanne Wilder asks Lee if he'd felt the presence of late Rush drummer Neil Peart on the tour.

"Spooky question!" Lee responds. "Well, it's funny. I'll tell you a little story. After the opening night, we were staying in L.A., and I was texting Al [Alex Lifeson]. We were in the same hotel, but we were texting each other.

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"My door to my room was open a crack, and I don't know if you've seen the posters [for Rush's Fifty Something tour] that have two birds on a wire and the one bird is flying away. I looked in front of me, on the floor, and there was a bird on the floor that looked just like that bird in the poster.

"I was kind of shocked. And, you know, I love birds, so I approached it, and it flew by me and flew into my bedroom and sat on the edge of my bed. And when I approached it, it was like it was looking at me, and then it flew out the door. So, I quickly ran to the computer and was texting Al this crazy story that had just happened.

"Now, I'm not a guy who believes in all that mumbo jumbo. But it was a kind of remarkable moment, and as I was texting him, the bird returned and just stuck its head in the doorway, like to give me another nod. And then I said, 'Okay, bye,' and it flew away. It was crazy, crazy."

Wilson, who appears slightly more inclined to believe in all that mumbo jumbo, reacts by saying, "Okay, well I will believe for you. If you don't want to believe, I will believe for you. That was Neil."

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Rush's second hometown date at the Scotiabank Arena takes place this evening (August 9), followed by shows on Tuesday and Thursday. Full dates below.

A new documentary about Peart, Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple, will premiere on CBC on September 23. The film includes footage of Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson performing Rush songs with the likes of Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Stewart Copeland (The Police) and Danny Carey (Tool).

(Image credit: Rush)

Rush: Fifty Something tour 2026

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 21: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 23: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 28: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 04: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 19: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 23: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 10: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 12: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 15: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 17: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 25: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 27: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 07: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 09: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 11: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Dec 01: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 03: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 12: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 17: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Rush: Fifty Something tour 2027

Jan 15: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Jan 22: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil

Jan 24: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 26: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 30: Rio de Janeiro Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos. Brazil

Feb 01: Belo Horizonte Estádio Mineirão, Brazil

Feb 04: Brasília Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, Brazil

Feb 19: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Feb 21: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Feb 23: Amstersam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 25: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Mar 04: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 14: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 16: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 18: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 27: Kraków Arena Kraków, Poland

Mar 30: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Apr 01: Basel St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland

Apr 04: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Apr 06: Oslo Unity Arena, Norway

Apr 08: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Apr 10: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland

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