Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced the details of next year's annual residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York. The collective will play ten nights in March and April, kicking off on March 16 and wrapping up on April 3.

"We’re excited to return to The Beacon for 10 nights next year and can’t wait to see you there!" say the band.

A Fan Club presale will commence at 10am ET on October 28 (unregistered fans can still sign up online), with a local presale beginning 24 hours later and the general sale kicking off on Friday. Platinum and VIP options are available.

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The 2027 run at The Beacon Theatre will bring the total number of Tedeschi Trucks Band shows at the 2,894-capacity venue to 84. The band first played a single show at The Beacon in 2011, and have played every year since, with the exception of 2020, when pandemic restrictions scuppered live plans.

The New York shows are in addition to the band's previously announced July run at the Red Rocks Ampitheater in Morrison, CO, and their own Sun, Sand, and Soul Festival in Miramar Beach, FL, where they'll be joined by Earth, Wind & Fire, Lukas Nelson, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Sierra Hull, The Wailers, and Samantha Fish. They also play six nights in Japan next month. Full dates below.

Oct 26: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Oct 27: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 05: Nagoya Comtec Portbase, Japan

Nov 16: Osaka Festival Hall, Japan

Nov 18: Tokyo Ariake Arena, Japan

Nov 19: Tokyo Ariake Arena, Japan

Nov 21: Tokyo EX Theater Roppongi, Japan

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Mar 16: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 17: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 19: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 20: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 24: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 26: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 27: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 31: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Apr 02: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Apr 03: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Apr 15: Miramar Beach Sun, Sand, and Soul, FL *

Apr 17: Miramar Beach Sun, Sand, and Soul, FL *

Jul 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 30: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 31: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 9-12: Las Vegas, NV: Big Blues Bender *

* = Festival date

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