"Can't wait to see you there!" Tedeschi Trucks Band announce 2027 residency at New York's Beacon Theatre
Derek and Susan and the others will play 10 shows at their traditional second home in March and April
Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced the details of next year's annual residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York. The collective will play ten nights in March and April, kicking off on March 16 and wrapping up on April 3.
"We’re excited to return to The Beacon for 10 nights next year and can’t wait to see you there!" say the band.
A Fan Club presale will commence at 10am ET on October 28 (unregistered fans can still sign up online), with a local presale beginning 24 hours later and the general sale kicking off on Friday. Platinum and VIP options are available.
The 2027 run at The Beacon Theatre will bring the total number of Tedeschi Trucks Band shows at the 2,894-capacity venue to 84. The band first played a single show at The Beacon in 2011, and have played every year since, with the exception of 2020, when pandemic restrictions scuppered live plans.
The New York shows are in addition to the band's previously announced July run at the Red Rocks Ampitheater in Morrison, CO, and their own Sun, Sand, and Soul Festival in Miramar Beach, FL, where they'll be joined by Earth, Wind & Fire, Lukas Nelson, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Sierra Hull, The Wailers, and Samantha Fish. They also play six nights in Japan next month. Full dates below.
Tedeschi Trucks Band tour dates
Oct 26: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL
Oct 27: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL
Nov 05: Nagoya Comtec Portbase, Japan
Nov 16: Osaka Festival Hall, Japan
Nov 18: Tokyo Ariake Arena, Japan
Nov 19: Tokyo Ariake Arena, Japan
Nov 21: Tokyo EX Theater Roppongi, Japan
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Mar 16: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Mar 17: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Mar 19: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Mar 20: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Mar 24: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Mar 26: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Mar 27: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Mar 31: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Apr 02: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Apr 03: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
Apr 15: Miramar Beach Sun, Sand, and Soul, FL *
Apr 17: Miramar Beach Sun, Sand, and Soul, FL *
Jul 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 30: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 31: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Sep 9-12: Las Vegas, NV: Big Blues Bender *
* = Festival date
Find Tedeschi Trucks Band tickets.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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