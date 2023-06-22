Iron Maiden are on the cover of the new Metal Hammer – and it comes with four exclusive gifts!

(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of Metal Hammer features Iron Maiden on the cover, and comes with four exclusive gifts: a 10th anniversary Trooper beer bottle opener, a Somewhere In Time art print, and two giant double-sided posters.

Inside, we go backstage in Prague for Maiden’s The Future Past Tour, which celebrates 2021’s Senjutsu album and 1986’s Somewhere In Time. Cyborg Eddies, anyone? Machine guns?! We also speak to Maiden about the difficulties of making Somewhere In Time, where Bruce famously sat out the writing sessions.

“The atmosphere was OK, but Bruce was ready for the funny farm,” Steve Harris admits. “I mean, who wouldn’t be? All that touring, album-tour-album-tour, constantly for that seven or eight years after being signed… it was the right thing to do, but it took its toll on certain people. Bruce… it took its toll on him.”

Elsewhere, we tell the inside story of System Of A Down’s game-changing, self-titled debut album, head to Las Vegas for nu metal revival festival Sick New World, and sit down with Slipknot sticksman Jay Weinberg – who reveals what it was like to take over from Joey.

We also get members of Heriot, Wargasm, Blackgold, Ithaca and Loathe together for a chat about the explosive UK scene, find out how Indonesian trio Voice Of Baceprot are challenging expectations of women, and head to the Eurovision Song Contest with German latex-clad industrialists Lord Of The Lost.

Plus! Godflesh, Electric Callboy, Empire State Bastard, Amon Amarth, Brothers Of Metal, Foo Fighters, Desertfest, Cradle Of Filth and much, much more!

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

