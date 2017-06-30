InVisions release new video for Soul Seeker

Yorkshire metalcore mob InVisions are premiering their new track Soul Seeker, taken from their upcoming debut album Never Nothing.

Speaking to Hammer about the new song, guitarist Lucas Gabb reveals it’s written from the perspective of Neo in The Matrix but “ties very closely into something we have all experienced in terms of being told who you should be and how you should live your life.

“It’s that nagging feeling at the back of your mind – knowing something isn’t quite right and you want something more. The high intensity riffs matched with the huge chorus made us realise what kind of recipe we wanted to grill up across the whole album. The track is so intense and upbeat so we wanted to make sure we captured that in the video.”

Never Nothing is out August 18 and is available to pre-order from iTunes and the band’s BigCartel.

14 Jul: Finns Bar, Weymouth

15 Jul: Cobblestones, Bridgewater

16 Jul: The Booth Hall, Hereford

20 Jul: Subside, Birmingham

21 Jul: O’Riley’s, Hull

22 Jul: Temple Of Boom, Leeds

23 Jul: The Sitwell Tavern, Derby

30 Sep-1 Oct: Deadbolt Festival, Manchester

