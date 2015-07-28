InMe unveil video for ‘Rapture: Land of The Secret Rose'

Brentwood four-piece InMe have made a video ‘Rapture: Land of The Secret Rose’ – and you can watch it on TeamRock.com.

The track is taken from their latest album Trilogy: Dawn, and according to frontman Dave McPherson, it’s part of a love letter to the south west of England.

Says McPherson: “Trilogy: Dawn is all about the early chapters of my life and some of my fondest memories are from childhood holidays in Dorset, Lynmouth, Cornwall and more. I still visit annually and I wanted to have an upbeat, rocking, fun song as an ode to my love for the place I call my second home. I’m not a fan of seeing myself in music videos but live feels a lot more natural to me!”

The band have also announced details of a tour to celebrate the anniversaries of their 2003 debut Overgrown Eden and its 2005 follow-up White Butterfly. Catch them at the following venues in September:

14 Manchester, Sound Control 15 Glasgow, Classic Grand 16 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms 17 Birmingham, Warehouse 18 London, Islington Academy

