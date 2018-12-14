Inglorious frontman Nathan James posts video apology

Inglorious frontman Nathan James has apologised after a video of him criticising former bandmates appeared online earlier this week.

James says he’s “embarrassed and ashamed” of his actions and has said sorry to everyone affected in a video message which he uploaded to the band’s YouTube account.

James says: “I wanted to make this video to apologise to anyone I’ve upset regarding my video earlier this week. It was a stupid thing to do and I was acting out of anger and hurt – and now I am embarrassed and ashamed.

“We all make mistakes and over the last month I’ve felt an enormous amount of pressure to make sure we have a band to take out on the road in January next year. I do not want to let anyone down.

“I’ve been doing this, I’m putting the band together while I’ve been rehearsing for and been out on the road with The War Of The Worlds on a UK arena tour. It’s been a very busy and stressful time.”

James adds: “The video was removed hours after, but someone had downloaded it, edited it and posted it on YouTube. This is something I never wanted to happen and something I have to sort out.

“This month has been hell for me. I’m being told every day that I’m a horrible person and an awful human being and much worse has really affected me.

“I’ve been trying to numb the stress by going out and burning the candle at both ends and for the first time in my life, myself and those around me, are genuinely concerned about my mental health and wellbeing.

“I’m sorry for those who feel affected by what happened and those who feel let down and I promise to try my hardest to make it up to you and sort myself out. I’m sorry.”

Watch the full video below