“This album helped propel our little art experiment called ‘Incubus’ into a way of life." Incubus announce US tour performing Morning View in its entirety

Incubus have announced that they will be performing one of their most celebrated albums in full on tour across the US later this year. The Californians will be playing 2001 opus Morning View from start to end on a run of dates that will kick off on Friday, August 23 in Detroit, before heading through Rosemont, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Tampa, Irving, Austin, Denver and, finally, San Francisco on Thursday, September 12. Support on all dates will come from progressive rockers Coheed And Cambria.

The tour announcement follows the news that Incubus will be releasing a newly re-recorded version of Morning View on May 10. Titled Morning View XXIII, the recording is designed to both celebrate the original album while presenting it under a new vision.

"Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment," says Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd. "The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as Morning View have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives.

“This album helped propel our little art experiment called ‘Incubus’ into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of its existence," he continues. "Morning View XXIII is a re-recording/re-think of the 2001 album and is the result of our desire to honor this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs night after night for the last 23 years. See you on the road soon!”

See the full list of tour dates below. Released on October 23 2001, Morning View continued Incubus' evolution away from their nu metal-heavy stylings into a more polished, alt rock sound. It'd go on to become their biggest-selling album, going double Platinum in the US with sales of over two million copies.

Incubus Morning View US tour 2024

Fri Aug 23: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 24: Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Tue Aug 27: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 29: New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 31: Boston, MA TD Garden

Tue Sep 03: Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 06: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Sep 07: Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Mon Sep 09: Denver, CO Ball Arena

Thu Sep 12: San Francisco, CA Chase Center