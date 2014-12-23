Incite announce UK headline tour

Arizona metal outfit Incite have announced an 8-date headlining tour of the UK in February.

The gigs have been lined up to support their third album Up In Hell which launched in September via Minus Head Records – a record Metal Hammer called: “A raw, uncompromising slab of belligerent thrash and monstrous Lamb Of God-esque grooves.”

They previously released a promo for Fallen from the disc which was the first studio recording with new bassist Christopher El Canella and drummer Derek Lennon Lopez, who replaced Luis Marrufo and Zak Sofaly respectively.

Frontman Richie Cavalera says of the upcoming tour: “It’s been over a year but we are finally coming back to the UK. It’s always one of the coolest places for the band to play live – especially since we’ll be bringing Up In Hell for the first time to all the metal heads. It’s going to be insane! We’re ready to rage! See you all in the pits!”

Feb 14: Southampton Talking Heads

Feb 15: Birmingham Rainbow

Feb 16: Manchester Sound Control

Feb 17: Glasgow Garage

Feb 18: Dundee Beat Generator

Feb 19: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 22: Bristol Exchange

Feb 23: London Black Heart