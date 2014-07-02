Incite promise to 'carry the flag' for metal

Incite frontman Richie Cavalera insists his band's forthcoming record will see his band continue their tradition of keeping it real.

The hardcore group’s third studio album is primed for a September release.

The Phoenix-based band will release Up In Hell on September 1 and Cavalera says the album is “what real metal should sound like.”

He says: “We’re a real band. We’ve busted our asses. We’ve never tried to do anything fake or bullshit. We’ve done this from the ground up. We want to carry the flag for metal.

“Up In Hell is the result of four artists’ views on what real metal should sound like now and in the future.”

The new album sees the band team up with super-producer Matt Hyde who is excited about the forthcoming record.

He adds: “I love listening to the record because I love great riffs and this record has the kind of riffs I would love to be able to play, plus Richie kills it on every song. And of course, Lennon is a fucking beast on drums, which makes him every producer’s best friend.”

Incite’s line-up is completed by guitarists Kevin ‘Dis’ and Dru ‘Tang’ Rome, bass player Christopher ‘EL’ and drummer Lennon Lopez.