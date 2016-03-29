In This Moment to tour US with Hellyeah

In This Moment, Hellyeah, Shaman’s Harvest and Sunflower Dead have teamed up to tour the US this summer.

The Hellpop Tour 2016 will kick off at the Flags Event Center, Des Moines, Iowa, on June 18 and wrap up on June 12 at the Limelight Event Complex, Peoria, Illinois.

In This Moment are playing in support of their 2014 album Black Widow and will also tour with Rob Zombie and Korn this year. Hellyeah will release their as-yet-untitled fifth album in May. They launched a lyric video for their track Human last month.

Shaman’s Harvest issued their fifth album Smokin’ Hearts & Broken Guns in 2014, while Sunflower Dead’s second album It’s Time To Get Weird last year.

The Hellpop Tour 2016

Jun 18: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jun 19: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Jun 21: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Jun 22: Midland La Hacienda Event Center, TX

Jun 24: Abilene Abilene Civic Center, TX

Jun 25: El Paso Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, TX

Jun 27: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Jun 29: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jul 02: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jul 03: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Jul 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jul 06: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jul 08: Norfolk The NorVA, VA

Jul 09: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV

Jul 10: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Jul 12: Peoria Limelight Event Complex, IL