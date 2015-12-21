Shaman's Harvest launch In Chains

Shaman’s Harvest have released a video for In Chains. The song is taken from last year’s Smokin’ Hearts & Broken Guns album — described by Classic Rock as akin to “a stampeding herd of mad wildebeest” — the follow-up to 2009’s Shine.

“It was definitely the most interesting shoot location we’ve done to date,” says frontman Nathan Hunt. “All shot at a haunted funhouse. The best part of this video is the director’s [Kyle Cogan] unique interpretation of the song.”

Shaman’s Harvest set out on a US tour in the New Year (dates below).

US Tour Dates

Jan 08: Soundstage, Baltimore, MD

Jan 09: Stone Pony, Asbury Park, N

Jan 10: Port City Music Hall, Portland, ME

Jan 12: Main Street Armory, Rochester, NY

Jan 13: Toad’s Place, New Haven, CT

Jan 15: Upstate Music Hall, Clifton Park, NY

Jan 16: Jewel, Manchester, NH

Jan 18: Sherlock’s, Erie, PA

Jan 19: Rodeo Music Hall, Youngstown,

Jan 20: The Tree of Joliet, Joliet, IL

Jan 21: Rusty Spur, Fort Wayne, IN

Jan 22: The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI