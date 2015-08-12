Korn’s Davis guests with Sunflower Dead

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis will guest on the upcoming album by Sunflower Dead, it’s been confirmed.

He’ll take over vocal duties on It’s Time To Get Weird – the title track on the Californian outfit’s second album, out on October 30 via the band’s own Bloody Bat Records label.

In addition, Korn bassist Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu’s side project Stillwell have finished work on their as-yet-untitled second album which they’re expected to release later this year.

Arvizu says: “It took me on a crazy ride of emotions. I don’t want to put it in a category but it’s definitely not anything like our other bands that we’re in.”

Korn are working on the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift, with guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch recently reporting that they’d been inspired by their live performances of their debut album.

They have a run of live dates planned for later this year.