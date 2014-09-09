In This Moment drop video for Sick Like Me

In This Moment have released a video for the first single taken from their upcoming new album.

The Albany, New York group release their fifth album Black Widow on November 17. It’s their first album on Atlantic Records after leaving Century Media.

Single Sick Like Me is available now for digital download.

The band have also revealed they will go out on tour in support of the album from October 26, although gig dates are not yet available. Support will come from Starset, Twelve Foot Ninja, and 3 Pill Morning.

It was confirmed in May that Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody will make a guest appearance on Black Widow.