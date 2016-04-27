In This Moment cancel European tour

In This Moment have cancelled their upcoming European tour.

It follows a neck injury to guitarist Chris Howorth, who will be out of action and “unable to perform for the foreseeable future.”

Howorth says: “I have injured my neck and am unable to move my head more than an inch or two in any direction – and I now have the burden of making some pretty weighty decisions for myself.

“In order to continue performing live, I am aggressively seeking treatment and must remain at home in Los Angeles. I am devastated that our European shows are affected by this but in order to keep moving forward with the band, it’s imperative to work on getting better.”

Frontwoman Maria Brink says she is heartbroken at having to call off the dates and adds: “The last time we were in Europe, I felt such fire and magic at the shows – I have been absolutely dying to get back.

“It’s probably easy for everyone to think, ‘Why don’t you just go without Chris,’ but the truth is, he is my partner, brother and one of my closest friends. I can’t bring myself to do this tour without him. It simply would not be In This Moment.”

Those with tickets are asked to refer to their point of purchase for refunds.

The band’s summer tour dates across North America in support of fifth album Black Widow are not affected.

May 14: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

May 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

May 15: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

May 18: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany

May 19: Zurich Extra Limmothaus, Switzerland

May 20: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

May 22: Groningen De Oosterport, Netherlands

May 23: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 25: London Forum, UK

May 26: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

May 27: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

May 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK