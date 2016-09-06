In Flames issue 3rd Gothenburg DVD teaser

In Flames have released another trailer for their Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg DVD, which launches on September 23.

The Swedish outfit’s live package was recorded in November 2014 during the band’s performances at Hovet in Stockholm and Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden. It follows on from their previous two trailers as well as a behind-the-scenes video plugging the release.

The DVD can be pre-ordered on Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Bjorn Gelotte said: “This DVD is for everyone who has been following our career. We have songs from the early years, the middle years and the new era.

“It has to be fun for us to play but also fun for the audience to watch and we try to get a good flow with nice dynamics and different songs.”

Last month In Flames announced their forthcoming 12th album Battles will be released on November 11. The also made track The End available to stream. Listen to it below.

In Flames drummer Daniel Svensson departed the band last year to spend more time with his family. They have not yet announced his replacement.

The band play at Knotfest Japan on November 6 before a UK tour in January of 2017.

In Flames 2017 UK tour

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London Peninsula Square

Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg DVD

