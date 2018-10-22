In Continuum release star-studded new video for Scavengers

Drummer Marco Minnemann, Yes singer Jon Davison and guitarist Randy McStine all guest in the first new promo video for Scavengers from Dave Kerzner's In Continuum project, which you can watch below.

"In this sci-fi concept album, there are alien entities called 'Scavengers' that have been telepathically manipulating man to fight one another and be kept as obedient slaves to serve their secret sinister plans," Kerzner tells Prog. "Each song on the album involves different characters in the story who all play an important part of a pivotal moment in the year 2074 that will determine the fate of mankind on Earth."

In Continuum is Kerzner's latest project, featuring Sound Of Contact bassist Matt Dorsey, guitarist McStine, drummer Minnemann and vocalist Gabriel Agudo. The forthjcoming album will also feature guest appearances from Dave Kerzner Band guitarist Fernando Perdomo, Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio, Yes vocalist Jon Davison, guitarists Steve Hackett, Steve Rothery and John Wesley and vocalist Leticia Wolf.

In Continuum's debut album, Acceleration Theory, can be pre-ordered here.