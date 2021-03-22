Ihsahn to perform Pharos and Telemark EPs in new live stream

Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn has announced he will perform his most recent releases, the Telemark and Pharos EPs at an exclusive live stream from his hometown of Notodden on April 4 at 7pm BST (8pm CET).

Ihsahn will premiere both of his latest critically acclaimed EPs Telemark and Pharos in their entirety, including tracks that have never been performed live before. The set will also include excerpts from Das Seelenbrechen, and feature Einar Solberg from Leprous.

"We couldn't wait to perform the last EP," he says. "I even ordered stage props with David Thiérrée’s illustrations. The plan was to do Telemark shows through the summer and focus in on my black metal roots. And then as a counterpart, I wanted to do a different show based on the more mellow, experimental side of what I do, trying to connect the two forms together."

The two EPs, both released last year, represent different musical sides to Ihsahn, with Telemark representing his black metal roots and Pharos the more progressive path he's taken in recent years.



“For many years I felt that I should do something purely black metal again,"e says. "However, I would feel very limited by that in the form of an album. And then I would have wanted an outlet for the opposite. I've done the full black metal thing in the past but I'm also not a pop artist. I think it would be hard for me to fill an album within that format. This has been a challenge of limiting myself to a certain expression."

