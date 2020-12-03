Idles share animated video for Kill Them With Kindness

Idles have released a sixth video from their UK number one album Ultra Mono.

The animated video for Kill Them With Kindness was directed and designed by James Carbutt and animated by Pip Williamson.



Speaking about the video, Carbutt says, "The dingy pub setting in the film is based on the Working Men’s Clubs of my hometown (Barnsley). It was nice to imagine Idles bursting in and spreading a message of love. During our research we discovered that no two Wetherspoons carpets are the same, they are all unique like snowflakes, so yeah making this film was a wild ride."

Pandemic permitting, Idles will tour the UK and Ireland in May/June/July, with support coming from Jehnny Beth, Anna Calvi, Cate le Bon, Sinead O Brien, Big Joanie, Witch Fever, Shopping and wych elm.

(Image credit: Partisan Records)

Idles tour the UK in May/June, 2021. Catch them at:

May 07 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 08 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 09 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 10 Newcastle O2 City Hall (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 12 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 13 Birmingham O2 Academy (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 14 Sheffield O2 Academy (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 16 Dublin Vicar Street (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 17 Dublin Vicar Street (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 18 Dublin Vicar Street (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 20 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 21 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

May 22 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

June 18 London O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Sinead O’Brien and Witch Fever)

June 19 London O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie)

June 20 London O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Cate Le Bon and Shopping)

June 21 London O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Anna Calvi and Wych Elm)

July 08 Leeds Millennium Square ( (w/ Big Moon)